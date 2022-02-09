ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

ARKW stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.02. 216,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.59. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

