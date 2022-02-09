Zacks: Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PROS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 85,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

