Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 36,366 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Amundi acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.73. 107,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,015. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

