Loki Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,374.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.05 or 0.07270008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.00316576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.38 or 0.00773822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015277 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00077635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.00412925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00228980 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

