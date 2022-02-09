Viking Global Investors LP Acquires Shares of 11,538,035 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,538,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,446,000. Farfetch accounts for approximately 1.2% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned 3.26% of Farfetch as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 322,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 198,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,972. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

