-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.13). Wayfair reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wayfair.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.27.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $183,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,513 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,367 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,661,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.95. 31,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,325. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 193.87 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.05. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $355.96.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

