$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.86. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 207,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,761. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after buying an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.