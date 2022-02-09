Viking Global Investors LP Sells 6,449,411 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 48.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,866,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,449,411 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $297,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 320,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 230,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,413,953. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

