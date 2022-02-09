Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,517 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 155,057 shares during the period.

QEFA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,060. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.56.

