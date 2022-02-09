Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,084,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

