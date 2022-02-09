National Bank Financial Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.93.

TFII traded up C$6.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$138.25. 368,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,577. The stock has a market cap of C$12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$130.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$87.52 and a 52 week high of C$148.63.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

