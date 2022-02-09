ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.18.

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.00. 1,491,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.75. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

