ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.18.
Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.00. 1,491,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.75. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
