Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 311.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 2.5% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $908,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $126,432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

