NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. 297,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,512,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

