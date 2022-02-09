Morgan Stanley Buys 1,944,885 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.60% of Snowflake worth $5,093,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,049 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,242,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.72.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,888,578 shares of company stock valued at $656,294,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $11.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.66. 102,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.67 and a 200 day moving average of $317.82. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

