The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NYSE:TCS traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,254. The company has a market capitalization of $427.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

