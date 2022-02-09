Insight Holdings Group LLC Purchases 71,900 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 170.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.17, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

