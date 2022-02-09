Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $123.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $120.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $448.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

