Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to post $30.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the lowest is $30.25 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enfusion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENFN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Enfusion stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,302. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

