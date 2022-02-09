Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.16% of Morningstar worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 78,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,171 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.48, for a total value of $3,596,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,126 shares of company stock worth $61,241,094. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.61. 3,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.61 and its 200-day moving average is $292.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

