Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Raises Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Vonage worth $28,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vonage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Vonage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vonage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VG stock remained flat at $$20.88 during trading on Wednesday. 56,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -298.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

