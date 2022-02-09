Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $22,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $5.93 on Wednesday, reaching $228.28. 3,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.88 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

