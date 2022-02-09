Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Raises Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $33,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 55,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

