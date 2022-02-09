Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for about 2.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $68,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,468 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

