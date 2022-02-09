Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s Largest Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,211 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises about 3.6% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 2.14% of Valmont Industries worth $106,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,500,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.37. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.