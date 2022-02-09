Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,748 shares during the period. Hayward accounts for about 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.86% of Hayward worth $44,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hayward by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Hayward by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,810,992 shares of company stock valued at $56,340,327.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

NYSE HAYW traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,158. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.