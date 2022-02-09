American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,778 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 132,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $46,339,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $82,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.95. 281,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,383. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

