Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 6,384 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 5.1% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.15 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average of $338.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

