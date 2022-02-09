Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $289.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

