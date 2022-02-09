Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $129.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:RGA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.27. 4,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

