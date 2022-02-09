AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 645,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,090,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

