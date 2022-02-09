Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.48. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

