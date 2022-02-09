New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,434,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,751,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $30.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 193,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

