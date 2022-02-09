Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,910. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

