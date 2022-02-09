Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.010-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.10. The stock had a trading volume of 291,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,036. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

