PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,347,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 721,155 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,952,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,750,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average of $228.29. The company has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,503 and sold 38,359 shares valued at $7,173,382. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.