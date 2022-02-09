iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,161,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $2,155,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,832. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

