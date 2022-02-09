Newfoundland Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the quarter. Azul makes up approximately 0.7% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Azul were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. Analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

