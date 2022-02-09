Newfoundland Capital Management Sells 29,659,800 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Newfoundland Capital Management cut its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,659,800 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco comprises about 0.3% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after buying an additional 6,890,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 29.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,348,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 996,521 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 342,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $58,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. 4,281,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,269,457. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.