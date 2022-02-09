Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.09

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.09 and traded as high as C$39.40. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$39.16, with a volume of 110,945 shares traded.

CWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

