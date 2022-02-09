NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.930-$3.080 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. 274,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,512,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

