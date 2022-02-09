Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,466,948 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPL. TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,354 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

