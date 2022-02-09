F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.29 million.F5 Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $205.42. 7,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,263. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.69.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $367,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.98, for a total transaction of $208,379.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,061 shares of company stock worth $3,578,743. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

