$262.30 Million in Sales Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report sales of $262.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the lowest is $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $223.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 9,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.