DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Up 9.3%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 53,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,622,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLO shares. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get DLocal alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.