Secret Price Reaches $6.47 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 24% against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $969.15 million and approximately $27.43 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $6.47 or 0.00014706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

