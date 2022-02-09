PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 27.5% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $67.85 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00346886 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006561 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.01232303 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003008 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

