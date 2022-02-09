Kcash (KCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $1.12 million and $93,068.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

