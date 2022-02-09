Shelton Capital Management Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $25.79 on Wednesday, reaching $602.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $663.92 and a 200-day moving average of $622.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $501.67 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.