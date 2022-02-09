Morgan Stanley Has $3.43 Billion Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.41% of Zoom Video Communications worth $3,428,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 85.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,982,000 after buying an additional 72,472 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $310,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.70. The stock had a trading volume of 89,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,190. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,254 shares of company stock worth $22,966,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

